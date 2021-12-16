why did metatrader delete my orders
metatrader after a few hours deletes my pending orders, why it happens, how to fix it
Darian Fernández :
Check the code of your advisor - perhaps your advisor sets the life time of a pending order.
Hello thanks for the answer, but who is my advisor? and how to look at the code I did not understand
I found this, but it is difficult to understand, those are supposed to be the advisors. What would be the property to change so that my orders are not deleted after time?
Files:
You must decide which Expert Advisor will place pending orders. You must determine this yourself.
Sometimes it is useful to look in the "Trade" window in the "Magic" column:
I don't get magic in the reports
But still specifically how to choose an advisor so that my pending orders are not eliminated after several hours
please someone answer
Price your pending order is out of slippage range
if you want help. you need to attach the code of your ea so that we can see the code to find what is causing the issue. If you are using the example eas, then there is lots of issues with all of those. Those are only examples only. They are not meant to be traded with. The reason you are not getting many responses is due to your lack of this code when you opened the thread.
