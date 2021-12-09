Why the Price differences between broker and signal provider posted trade history.
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Hi everyone...
I'm not sure how it works with signal copying. could someone explain it please?
I tried copying a couple of signals, but my trades would always come to a small loss, when the signal provider's trades always came with some gains.
i signed up with the signal provider's broker, and opened an account with mt4, and looking at the XAUUSD prices between two brokers (UnicornGlobal-Live, and ICMarkets-Live06), the prices are similar in movement.
When I looked up the recent history of trades from my signal provider, the posted prices on here are around 90points lower than what the price says on the chart - for the entry time.
So, specifically -
so... profit, right. within the 1 min candle - 86points
however, on the chart itself, at 09:22, the entry shows - 1788.69 with a high of 1788.98, so - 29 points, but in the picture, as you can see, it closed as a red candle. lower than entry price.
so.... why this huge difference?
If i'm copying the signal? How am i supposed to be making profits, like is posted here in the signal history page, but on the chart, it doesn't match up???
or.....
does the trade copy at the time of entry, no matter what price it is, and close respectively, no matter what the price movement is during the open trade?
somebody please explain???