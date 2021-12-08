Configuration MT5 on Mac
We are the users of this forum (traders and coders).
I am not sure that MQL5 VPS works on Mac ... at least - I did not find any information related to MQL5 VPS on MT5 with 64-bit system.
And I do not have Mac so I can not check it sorry.
It is where to find MQL5 VPS in the latest build of Metatrader 5:
And this is some short information about MQL5 VPS -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
I think you do not understand me. please look at:
Traders! can anyone help me set up MT5? I am not able to purchase and run a virtual server. Configuration for Mac os and windows.
Thank you in advance.
