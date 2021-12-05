How to close a selected position with a hotkey press

Hi, So I created a simple python scrypt that oppen a trade when I press the key "7" on my keyboard. It work well,

Now I want to create a scrypt that close a position when I press the "8" key on my keyboard. But lets say That I have two open trade on my account, one on EURUSD and the second trade on GBPJPY. When I press "8" I want to close the selected pair on my mt5 terminal (See the attached picture to understand) 

Is that possible to do with python ? or I will need to use the mql5 programming language to do that? Thanks you

Is that possible to do with python ? or I will need to use the mql5 programming language to do that? Thanks you

You need to work with MQL5.

