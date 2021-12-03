profit problem in USDTRY in tester
Metin Kostekci:
I have problems in testing usdtry transactions in my experts. Tester calculates profit in TRY , but shows that result as if it was USD. please help me about this issue.
It seeems that problem is not about my experts,but about metatrader 5 tester.ıs there anybody confronted with such problem.
Thanks.
Look at the specifications:
Switch to pip instead of money:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have problems in testing usdtry transactions in my experts. Tester calculates profit in TRY , but shows that result as if it was USD. please help me about this issue.
It seeems that problem is not about my experts,but about metatrader 5 tester.ıs there anybody confronted with such problem.
Thanks.