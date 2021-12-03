profit problem in USDTRY in tester

 I have problems in testing usdtry transactions in my experts. Tester calculates profit in  TRY , but shows that result as if it was USD. please help me about this issue.

 It seeems that problem is not about my experts,but about metatrader 5 tester.ıs there anybody confronted with such problem.

Thanks.

 
Look at the specifications:


Switch to pip instead of money:


 
thank you Carl Shreiber.I will try on it.I think it will solve the problem.

