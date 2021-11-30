VPS error Failed Get List of Signals
"authorization failed" in your image (in your Metatrader journal) is related to the following:
It means that you should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your login and your native forum password.
Your forum login islumistefanescu
Why?
Because of - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lumistefanescu
Read this post for more complicated deatils: #1
On File Menu am unable to Login to Community from MT4
- 2020.03.15
- www.mql5.com
I don't know what the problem is... Help please...
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I have an issue with my account, lumistefanescu, regarding the item Signals.
Please find bellow a print screen.
Please solve it and let me know when it is solved.
Thank you!
Best regards!