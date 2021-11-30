VPS error Failed Get List of Signals

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I have an issue with my account, lumistefanescu, regarding the item  Signals. 

Please find bellow a print screen. 

Please solve it and let me know when it is solved.

Thank you!

Best regards!

 

 

screenshot

 

"authorization failed" in your image (in your Metatrader journal) is related to the following:

It means that you should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your login and your native forum password.
Your forum login islumistefanescu
Why?
Because of - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lumistefanescu

Read this post for more complicated deatils:

On File Menu am unable to Login to Community from MT4
On File Menu am unable to Login to Community from MT4
  • 2020.03.15
  • www.mql5.com
I don't know what the problem is... Help please...
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