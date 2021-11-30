MT5 issue in optimization on non-major currency pair with Every tick based on real ticks
- www.metatrader5.com
Please read
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing_features
Thanks for replying!
But I don't think this brief article mentions anything related to my specific issue.
Can I ask whether you have tried and also encountered the same? mind if you could elaborate a bit to help me better understand ?
Thanks again!
There is no problem - everything is absolutely correct. You have two choices: work on EURUSD or buy a modern computer.
Read Help: History Download during Testing
Data of additional instruments are also required for calculating cross-rates for trade operations. For example, when testing a strategy on EURCHF with the deposit currency in USD, prior to processing the first trading operation, the testing agent requests the history data of EURUSD and USDCHF from the trading platform, although the strategy does not contain direct call of these symbols.
- www.metatrader5.com
There is no problem - everything is absolutely correct. You have two choices: work on EURUSD or buy a modern computer.
Read Help: History Download during Testing
Data of additional instruments are also required for calculating cross-rates for trade operations. For example, when testing a strategy on EURCHF with the deposit currency in USD, prior to processing the first trading operation, the testing agent requests the history data of EURUSD and USDCHF from the trading platform, although the strategy does not contain direct call of these symbols.
Thanks @Vladimir Karputov and @Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck !
Let me try again with custom pairs.
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Hi all,
I am hoping someone could shed some lights on this weird issue I encounter when doing optimization in MT5, not sure if this is how it is supposed to be.
I found that when I optimize with the following configurations, MT5 always tries downloading the history and tick data of the inter-linked major pairs.
- When the currency pair is not major pair,
- Every tick based on real ticks
Referring to below examples, there are always additional data downloaded and stored other than the intended pair to optimize.
This is fine if the selected optimization period is not too long. However when the period is too long (say 10 years), MT5 will just eat up all my disk space. Wondering if this is the right behavior? Do the non-major pairs not have enough tick data?
Besides, this issue also happens to custom currency pair
Appreciate your kind help!
CH