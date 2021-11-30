Indicators: Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark
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Pair Or Symbol And Time Frame With Watermark:
Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.
Author: Dwi Sudarsono