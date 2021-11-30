MT5 timeframe? why does MT5 not allow a variable timeframe?

Hi,


I wonder why MT5 doesnt allow non-standard timeframes like 12hr or 8hr.. 12hr in particular seems like it would be extremely useful or even 6 hours as half or quarter days.

Why hasnt MT5 added this feature?


MT5 allows non-standard timeframes (and this feature was already added long time ago):

EURUSD chart by Metatrader 5

non-standard timeframes in MT5

