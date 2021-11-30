MT5 timeframe? why does MT5 not allow a variable timeframe?
Hi,
I wonder why MT5 doesnt allow non-standard timeframes like 12hr or 8hr.. 12hr in particular seems like it would be extremely useful or even 6 hours as half or quarter days.
Why hasnt MT5 added this feature?
thanks