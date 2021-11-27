Is finding a team-mate in this forum forbidden?
You can start a chat group or a channel in the terminal (logged in in the MQ-community:
Click there, the resent messages fall down and at the bottom:
you find: private chat, group chat, channel.
Carl Schreiber #:
I've checked it out. It has a dead body and content.
The forum is much more better if it would be possible to find a team-mate here. As I don't want to promote or sell a product.
Maybe possible here? If yes, which section would be relative?
Hi everyone,
Hope you are doing well.
I have a nice idea which has a lot of legs to move further in future(a product for MQL market). I can also code in MQL4. However I don't like coding and prefer the Marketing sides.
The freelance section does not help me with it since I want to work continuously.
So if you are an Admin/Moderator or veteran player here, please let me know, "Is finding a team-mate in this forum forbidden?"
Please let me know if you are sure about it.
Regards