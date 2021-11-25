MT4 having a mind of it's own
So, is there something I have missed here or is MT4 decided it just doesn't feel like showing the ASK line, despite numerous attempts at getting the terminal to show the ask line...
and also here
..and I've even cheked to make sure the color of the ask line isnt camoflaged with the chart color as well, but oh no, I still see no Ask line..
All I can see, is the BID line. Am I going crazy or is there some bug with MT4 here?