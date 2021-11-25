MT4 having a mind of it's own

So, is there something I have missed here or is MT4 decided it just doesn't feel like showing the ASK line, despite numerous attempts at getting the terminal to show the ask line...

Ask Line checked


and also here

checked box

..and I've even cheked to make sure the color of the ask line isnt camoflaged with the chart color as well, but oh no, I still see no Ask line..

ask line colour


All I can see, is the BID line. Am I going crazy or is there some bug with MT4 here? 

 
No bug, just PICNIC. You have the Ask line and the foreground  color the same.
No bug, just PICNIC. You have the Ask line and the foreground  color the same.


I take it that means Problem in Computer Not In Chair, changed the foreground and the ask line colour to different colours and now how many price lines can you see? Yep, still one...

 
No, still two. Just not far apart to see. Go down to M15

