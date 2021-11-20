OrderType returning void, instead of int.
Hi,
While running this code snippet, error is coming saying OrderType returns void.
CODE:
for (int i=OrdersTotal()-1 ; i>=0 ; i--) {
if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)) {
OrderPrint();
Print(OrderType());
}
}
ERROR:
expression of 'void' type is illegal 1 1
OrderType should return int type, but in my mt4 it is not working and returning nothing (void).
can anyone please help to fix this.
Thanks.