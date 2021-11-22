Navigator cannot update even restarted, recompiled, refreshed
I got the answer myself again: Navigator have limit of around 1000 maximum entries, so no more indicators can be load beyond this limit.
I temporarily removed about 500 indicators and my indicators finally got shown up on the Navigator.
I temporarily removed about 500 indicators and my indicators finally got shown up on the Navigator.
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As shown as the below image, I have tried restarting the MT4, recompiled those indicators, refreshed on the Navigator window.
Unfortunately, none of them work, would anyone know how would it be fixed?