Please recompile product with new compiler
Jean Christophe Paput:Update your metatrader to the latest version and recompile your Indicator/EA/etc.
What does this message from the validation system mean ?
What should I do please ?
Thanks in advance for your answers.
Hello,
I realised this problem as well. I have the newest update version 5.00 build 2402 from 11.01.2023.
Is there anything else I can do?
Simple questions:
- Have you increased the version number of your product and
- then recompiled it with the latest build and
- then finally refreshed your products on the MQ site?
