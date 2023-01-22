Please recompile product with new compiler

Hi,


What does this message from the validation system  mean ?


What should I do please ?


Thanks in advance for your answers.




 
Update your metatrader to the latest version and recompile your Indicator/EA/etc.
 
Update your metatrader to the latest version and recompile your Indicator/EA/etc.

Thank you very much, Alexandre  !

I will try this.

Regards

 
update your MT4 and MT5 terminal then recompile your code using Metaeditor to get updated .ex4 / .ex5
(assuming you have the coresponding source code)

I thank you Soewono !

Regards

 

Hello,

I realised this problem as well. I have the newest update version 5.00 build 2402 from 11.01.2023.

Is there anything else I can do?

 
Hello,

I realised this problem as well. I have the newest update version 5.00 build 2402 from 11.01.2023.

Is there anything else I can do?

That can’t be the latest update as it is currently build 3550.

Are you using a 32bit version? 

32 bit is no longer supported.

 
That can’t be the latest update as it is currently build 3550.

Are you using a 32bit version? 

32 bit is no longer supported.

never heard of a 64bit version. You talk about MT5, right?

version


Maybe you speak of the Terminal itself? The newest build is 1370

terminal

 
never heard of a 64bit version. I'll have a look.

You should listen Metatrader 5, because this MT5 is telling you about 32-bit or 64-bit, and about the build.

Example of my MT5 -


So, my Metatrader is telling me that it is on 3559 build with 64-bit.

 
You should listen Metatrader 5, because this MT5 is telling you about 32-bit or 64-bit, and about the build.

Example of my MT5 -


So, my Metatrader is telling me that it is on 3559 build with 64-bit.

Ok, but Iam programming in MT4 - NOT MT5.

 
Hello,

I realised this problem as well. I have the newest update version 5.00 build 2402 from 11.01.2023.

Is there anything else I can do?

Simple questions:

  1. Have you increased the version number of your product and
  2. then recompiled it with the latest build and
  3. then finally refreshed your products on the MQ site?
 
Simple questions:

  1. Have you increased the version number of your product and
  2. then recompiled it with the latest build and
  3. then finally refreshed your products on the MQ site?

No I didn't. But somehow now it works. Strange.

But thanks anyway!

