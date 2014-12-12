EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 07.12 - 14.12: Ranging or Bearish? - page 2
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Hi I'm Martin,
anybody here who's able to help me with drawing in MT4? I need a pen or pencil in this program. Can I get some link for this tools? thank you
Hi I'm Martin,
anybody here who's able to help me with drawing in MT4? I need a pen or pencil in this program. Can I get some link for this tools? thank you
No idea about pen and pensil but I am using the following feature in MT4 and MT5: