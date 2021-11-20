Expert made a few trades it shouldn't have
Ask the owner of the EA. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
I am the owner of the EA. I'm only asking because I've never had an EA do this. So I'm wondering if anyone has seen this before. And honestly, I always see your snide remarks in this forum, I will not respond to you anymore. I'll do my own research and figure it out.
I'm attaching a screenshot of what happened here. Basically, on candle close above a support line or below a resistance line the expert should open a trade on the next candle. However, towards the end of the day it took a few odd trades, two trades on the same candle in very odd spots. Any idea why this would happen?
More information needed:
- You need to see your MQL5 code
- Need more explanation on the graph.
i have criticised william on his snide remarks in the past, however, in this circumstance, his remarks are quite appropriate: your post told us nothing, nor even in your 2nd post did you show any part of your signal code. If you want to get help, read the rules of the forum first, before you make a 3rd.
EDIT: you should assume that your code has an error, therefore, how can you expect to get critical help if you dont show at least parts of the code that triggers the ea to send an order.
I am the owner of the EA. I'm only asking because I've never had an EA do this. So I'm wondering if anyone has seen this before. And honestly, I always see your snide remarks in this forum, I will not respond to you anymore. I'll do my own research and figure it out.
Your code is buggy.
Ego is of no help to find and fix bugs.
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I'm attaching a screenshot of what happened here. Basically, on candle close above a support line or below a resistance line the expert should open a trade on the next candle. However, towards the end of the day it took a few odd trades, two trades on the same candle in very odd spots. Any idea why this would happen?