Signal Page
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have some question about signal page
1. I found an information of subscriber's equity/fund updated quite late, how long mql5 system usually update this information?
2. In this trade blue box, is the trade count as close position or open position? because signal provider can close 1 trade partially as many as he wanted