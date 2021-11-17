Script/Indicator/EA

I have downloaded an Order Manager but I cannot locate that on my platform.

From where I can retrieve and use it.

Did you download it from Codebase?
Because there are several places where to download to.

If it is related to CodeBase (or from the forum) so use
"Open data folder":

