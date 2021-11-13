Graphical panel - expression not boolean

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I have working trade panel, code not giving errors but there is a warning:

1st. problem


2.problem

Recently I noticed that arrows and lines of closed trades are placed over the panel. Not such problem occured previously.


  
return(FileWriteInteger(file_handle,Pressed())>0 ? true : false);
 
Amir Yacoby #:

Thank you! Works!

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