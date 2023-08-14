Selling a product: How to disable the "Free Demo" button for utility products?

Hi,

I would like sell a UTILITY product and I have seen that many sellers of utlilities who posted their product recently (max. couple of month ago) do NOT have a "FREE DEMO" button on their seller page, only a purchase price.  This is exactly what I need.  How do I manage to do so?  What settings do I need to set when adding a new product so that the "FREE DEMO" does NOT show?

Thanks in advance.

I don't think there is a way to do that, we are all stuck with a free demo button in our utilities, which is actually useless.

The only think the user can do in the tester when utilities are concerned, is to check its settings/inputs tab.

 
Ok thank you.  I found the following two utllities. NO "free demo" button.  Both from the same author.  How does he do it?


 
Ok thank you.  I found the following two utllities. NO "free demo" button.  Both from the same author.  How does he do it?


I don't know, ask him.

 

Scripts, services and libraries don't have demos

EAs and indicators always have them (but that's nothing to do with the Utilities category itself)

