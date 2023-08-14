Selling a product: How to disable the "Free Demo" button for utility products?
I don't think there is a way to do that, we are all stuck with a free demo button in our utilities, which is actually useless.
The only think the user can do in the tester when utilities are concerned, is to check its settings/inputs tab.
Ok thank you. I found the following two utllities. NO "free demo" button. Both from the same author. How does he do it?
Scripts, services and libraries don't have demos
EAs and indicators always have them (but that's nothing to do with the Utilities category itself)
I would like sell a UTILITY product and I have seen that many sellers of utlilities who posted their product recently (max. couple of month ago) do NOT have a "FREE DEMO" button on their seller page, only a purchase price. This is exactly what I need. How do I manage to do so? What settings do I need to set when adding a new product so that the "FREE DEMO" does NOT show?
