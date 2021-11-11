Can anyone help me?

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I can't open meta, pls help me !

 
Le Xuan Hai:


I can't open meta, pls help me !

Reinstall MT4
 
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh #:
Reinstall MT4

still can't :((

 
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Metaeditor not found
Metaeditor not found
  • 2021.11.10
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, i have the same problem of some other Traders, and as far as i can see there are many other traders with the same problem...
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