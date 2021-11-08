VPS and bokerchange?
Hello. I rent VPS from MQL5. I now want to switch to another broker. How do I do it so that my VPS also works at my new broker. I'm going to keep using MT4.
Sidney44781:
You can move your MQL5 VPS here in another broker account:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
