VPS and bokerchange?

Hello. I rent VPS from MQL5.  I now want to switch to another broker. How do I do it so that my VPS also works at my new broker. I'm going to keep using MT4. 
 
You can move your MQL5 VPS here in another broker account:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


