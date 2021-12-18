SHIBA INU on Forex???
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only.
You can find the broker which is proposing this symbol to trade.
What's the broker's name?
TimboWorld:Shiba Inu is a token, no a forex currency...
I see youtube videos of people day trading SHIB coin on forex. Does anyone know how to add the symbol? Is it on metatrader 4 or 5?
Do you mean if it was added on a broker as a CFD?
