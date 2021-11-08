What is the trick to getting the data on a specific candle to show consistently?

I find that I am having a hard time getting the info box of a specified candle to show up consistently. The info box contains things like the candles high, low, open, low and time. Sometimes it shows up, most times it does not, what is the trick to get it to work all of the time. Thanks in advance :)
 
If you mean this Info box, then you need to hover over the candle close

You can use the data window which is faster in displaying this info by typing ctrl+d or clicking this icon 
 
HANY SAAD SHEHATA ABDELHALIM ABOUBAKR #:
Thank you very much I really like the data Window trick i will use that from now on 
 
Or just look at the bottom of the terminal 
 
William Roeder #:

yep. that is what i look at too, since it is there even when i have the OHLC option off.

 
William Roeder #:
Or just look at the bottom of the terminal

Ty William :)
