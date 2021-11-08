What is the trick to getting the data on a specific candle to show consistently?
I find that I am having a hard time getting the info box of a specified candle to show up consistently. The info box contains things like the candles high, low, open, low and time. Sometimes it shows up, most times it does not, what is the trick to get it to work all of the time. Thanks in advance :)
If you mean this Info box, then you need to hover over the candle close
----
You can use the data window which is faster in displaying this info by typing ctrl+d or clicking this icon
----
Thank you very much I really like the data Window trick i will use that from now on
Or just look at the bottom of the terminal
