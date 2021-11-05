Color of code in editor
Kipouros Nikolaos:
Could someone please explain and list what type of script appears in what color in the MQL5 editor.
For example: variable names-> red
Go to Tools > Options, the names are self explanatory.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Could someone please explain and list what type of script appears in what color in the MQL5 editor.
For example: variable names-> red