A simulator for MetaTrader 5 plaform in Python
https://github.com/AminHP/gym-mtsim
MtSim is a simulator for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform alongside an OpenAI Gym environment for reinforcement learning-based trading algorithms . It helps to develop new strategies in a much faster way and then switch to the MetaTrader platform for real-world trading.
The goal of this project was to provide a general-purpose , flexible , and easy-to-use library with a focus on code readability that enables users to do all parts of the trading process through it from 0 to 100. So, gym-mtsim is not just a testing tool or a Gym environment. It is a combination of a real-world simulator, a backtesting tool with high detail visualization , and a Gym environment appropriate for RL/classic algorithm.
More information can be found in the repository.
Hey! An interesting project. Where can I see examples?
Good luck
