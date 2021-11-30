A simulator for MetaTrader 5 plaform in Python

https://github.com/AminHP/gym-mtsim


MtSim is a simulator for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform alongside an OpenAI Gym environment for reinforcement learning-based trading algorithms. It helps to develop new strategies in a much faster way and then switch to the MetaTrader platform for real-world trading.

The goal of this project was to provide a general-purpose, flexible, and easy-to-use library with a focus on code readability that enables users to do all parts of the trading process through it from 0 to 100. So, gym-mtsim is not just a testing tool or a Gym environment. It is a combination of a real-world simulator, a backtesting tool with high detail visualization, and a Gym environment appropriate for RL/classic algorithm.

More information can be found in the repository.

MAminHP :

Hey! An interesting project. Where can I see examples?

Good luck

 
Vladimir Perervenko # :

Hey! An interesting project. Where can I see examples?

Good luck

On the English forum, you must write in English. You can always use the built-in translator ( ).

 
MAminHP:

Nice
