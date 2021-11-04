how to remove those warnings....please help
ronaldo cabardo:
Give the code in text, not an image
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) break; if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==123456) { if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { //.... } } }
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