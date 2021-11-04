how to remove those warnings....please help

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ronaldo cabardo:

Give the code in text, not an image

  
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
         break;
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==123456)
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
           {
            //....
           }
        }
     }
 

What part of "should be checked" was unclear. Check it. 

for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) if(
   OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)
&& OrderMagicNumber() == 123456
&& OrderType()        == OP_SELL
&& OrderSymbol()      == Symbol()
)  ++NumberOfSellPosition;
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