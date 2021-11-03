Keep data when time frame change.
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int start(){ return(0); }
Don't mix the event handlers. You should stop using the old event handlers and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers.
Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)
- Indicators go through a deinit/unload/load/init cycle. Check the UninitializeReason In deinit, save what you want (in a GV). In init, check and restore what you want.
- EAs don't unload; just save in a variable.
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Good day, I need some help please. I want the button to stay the way it is when the time frame is changed.