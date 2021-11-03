Template path

When I try to save my template on MT5, it wants to write the file to my desk top.What is up with that?

 
mrisakson:

Change the directory.


 
mrisakson :

Yes, I noticed that too. I posted in the discussion thread for the latest build.

