anyone please help how do i used the use step over and step into buttons on metaeditor 4 please help see the image below

anyone please help how do i used the  use step over and step into buttons on metaeditor 4 or 5 please help see the image below i have been trying but i cannot get it
mql4.jpg  138 kb
 

These buttons are for debugging. You have to start that firstly by this green button (or F5):


But you are a beginner - all the best for you - but why do you start with MT4: older than 20 years and not further developed instead of MT5 (they are not compatible): can more, is faster faster, ..


 
but i still cannot get the step into and step over buttons when press start only this happens
mql4_2.jpg  103 kb
 
Thomas Nikuze #: but i still cannot get the step into and step over buttons when press start only this happens

Set a breakpoint first, then start.
          Debugging MQL5 Programs - MQL5 Articles (2013)

 
thank you very much it was helpful you are the best
