cancellation of vps

where to  ask for cancellation of my mql5 vps.tx 
 
markmorley:
I don't know what that .tx is, but you can cancel your MQL5 VPS here and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

There will be no refund if you've subscribed more than 24 hours.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


