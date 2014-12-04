How to send chat message to mql5 message form MT4 pc?

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Hello, 

How to send chat message from MT4 pc to my account on mql5.com?


Thank you. 

 
Singto:

Hello, 

How to send chat message from MT4 pc to my account on mql5.com?


Thank you. 

set your metaquotesID on MT4
 

hello 

it's an ID sended to my phone put when i participate with it to make a signals it doesn't complete

there is a messege apears telling me thatInvalid MetaQuotes ID format 

plz tell me what i have to do 

 
98765mega:

hello 

it's an ID sended to my phone put when i participate with it to make a signals it doesn't complete

there is a messege apears telling me thatInvalid MetaQuotes ID format 

plz tell me what i have to do 

Check correctness of MetaQuotes ID in the terminal:

MetaQuotes ID  

 
barabashkakvn:

Check correctness of MetaQuotes ID in the terminal:

 

No no, I want to send text from mt4 with chat to chat profile in mql5.com, isn't  message notify.

 

[Deleted]  
Singto:

No no, I want to send text from mt4 with chat to chat profile in mql5.com, isn't  message notify.

Create alert in the terminal with text and enable notifications in the terminal. You can't chat in the desktop terminal.
 
alexey_pak:
Create alert in the terminal with text and enable notifications in the terminal. You can't chat in the desktop terminal.

Ohhh Thank you. 

Can I send chat from ea?

[Deleted]  
Singto:

Ohhh Thank you. 

Can I send chat from ea?

Yes, just use Alert  and enable notification in the desktop terminal. Also read this article .
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Common Functions / Alert - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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