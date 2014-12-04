How to send chat message to mql5 message form MT4 pc?
Hello,
How to send chat message from MT4 pc to my account on mql5.com?
Thank you.
hello
it's an ID sended to my phone put when i participate with it to make a signals it doesn't complete
there is a messege apears telling me that: Invalid MetaQuotes ID format
plz tell me what i have to do
hello
it's an ID sended to my phone put when i participate with it to make a signals it doesn't complete
there is a messege apears telling me that: Invalid MetaQuotes ID format
plz tell me what i have to do
Check correctness of MetaQuotes ID in the terminal:
No no, I want to send text from mt4 with chat to chat profile in mql5.com, isn't message notify.
Create alert in the terminal with text and enable notifications in the terminal. You can't chat in the desktop terminal.
Ohhh Thank you.
Can I send chat from ea?
Ohhh Thank you.
Can I send chat from ea?
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Hello,
How to send chat message from MT4 pc to my account on mql5.com?
Thank you.