Json read help please

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hello

i used telegram bot for read from channel

https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/getUpdates


 i get 

{"ok":true,"result":[{"update_id":569398535,
"channel_post":{"message_id":5953,"sender_chat":{"id":-1001067566418,"title":"Metatrader","username":"mtatrader","type":"channel"},"chat":{"id":-1001067566418,"title":"Metatrader","username":"mtatrader","type":"channel"},"date":1635066197,"text":"yes"}},{"update_id":569398536,
"channel_post":{"message_id":5954,"sender_chat":{"id":-1001067566418,"title":"Metatrader","username":"mtatrader","type":"channel"},"chat":{"id":-1001067566418,"title


i want to get it in struct array



i want to get theses infos


thank you

 
any help please
 

If you're trying to parse a JSON file via a WebRequest, you can download a 3rd-party JSON parser or code one yourself.

Search the Code Base for JSON and the first result will be a JSON Parser. Note: this one may or may not work. The author links to his website for updates, but that website appears to be dead / empty.

 
thank you i foud the solution i search in google and i found solution thank you
 
maria #:
thank you i foud the solution i search in google and i found solution thank you

Glad you could figure it out. Be sure to share the solution so that it helps someone else out in the future. 👍

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