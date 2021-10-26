Json read help please
any help please
If you're trying to parse a JSON file via a WebRequest, you can download a 3rd-party JSON parser or code one yourself.
Search the Code Base for JSON and the first result will be a JSON Parser. Note: this one may or may not work. The author links to his website for updates, but that website appears to be dead / empty.
thank you i foud the solution i search in google and i found solution thank you
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hello
i used telegram bot for read from channel
https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates
i get
i want to get it in struct array
i want to get theses infos
thank you