MQL5 Chat authorization failed
MT4?
Update MT4 to the latest build by connecting MT4 (by creating demo account) with MetaQuotes-Demo.
As far as I know - the latest build of MT4 is build -
If you updated MT4 to build 1350 and MT4 is still can not connect to Community tab in your VPS so
read post #4 where I explained all possible reasons for that.
Hello,
I have this message, I use same login/password as this forum.
It's working on my personal computer but not on my VPS, whyt?