MQL5 Chat authorization failed

Hello,

I have this message, I use same login/password as this forum.

It's working on my personal computer but not on my VPS, whyt?


 

MT4?
Update MT4 to the latest build by connecting MT4 (by creating demo account) with MetaQuotes-Demo.
As far as I know - the latest build of MT4 is build -

MT4 build 1350

If you updated MT4 to build 1350 and MT4 is still can not connect to Community tab in your VPS so
read post where I explained all possible reasons for that.

