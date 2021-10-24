How can i erase or avoid red line at tester screen?
Remove the indicator from the screen and your templates.
The template ordering for new charts is «EAname».tpl, (if tester) tester.tpl, (if debugging) debug.tpl (if offline chart) offline.tpl, and Default.tpl.
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Hi bros,
How can i erase or avoid red line at tester screen like in the picture, any idea?