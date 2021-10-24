How can i erase or avoid red line at tester screen?

New comment
 

Hi bros, 

How can i erase or avoid red line at tester screen like in the picture, any idea?



 

Remove the indicator from the screen and your templates.

The template ordering for new charts is «EAname».tpl, (if tester) tester.tpl, (if debugging) debug.tpl (if offline chart) offline.tpl, and Default.tpl.

 
William Roeder #:
Remove the indicator from the screen and your templates.

Its already empty. Empty template, no indicator, just candles. It can not removed.

 
cuneytates #:

Its already empty. Empty template, no indicator, just candles. It can not removed.

Problem solved.

My fault. That red lines = bid price     

I changed to color and it gone.

:)

New comment