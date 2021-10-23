Price and candles don't update on btcusd on one of my terminals, any suggestions?
I don't know how often this happens, but for whatever reason my price and candles aren't updating on one of my terminals, but it is working fine on one of my other terminals. Any suggestions?
- Connect to the desk service
- Heiken Ashi Idea
- Windows Range
All the prices, all the charts, and the symbols on the charts, name of the symbols, specification of the symbol. time of the price on the chart,
traded or weekends or not - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, speak with your broker about this issue (because it is not related to Metatrader software at all sorry).
Sergey Golubev #:
Oh awesome, OK good to know thanknyou very much
Alternatively, you turned off autoscroll and moved left.
