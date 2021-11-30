Error create canvas=4025?? What is this failure?
Florian Riedrich:
Hello,
I am a bit lost with the error
"Error create canvas=4025"
I even don't know what a "canvas" is.
Does some had the failure as well?
I have no idea where to start looking for a solution in my code as the failure occures random.
Thanks in advance.
Your program may be trying to create a canvas that is too large.
In any case, only telepaths can figure it out without a code.:))
Sorry for late response.
Thanks for this.
Yeah this might be right. This is caused by an indicator I use. Is there anything I can do about it?
For now I have to close and reopen MT4 several times a day.
I tried to use a program to free memory. But the failure still occures.
Have you tried to contact the developer and ask if he/she is willing to fix the bug ?
