Error create canvas=4025?? What is this failure?

Hello,

I am a bit lost with the error

"Error create canvas=4025"

I even don't know what a "canvas" is.

Does some had the failure as well?

I have no idea where to start looking for a solution in my code as the failure occures random.


Your program may be trying to create a canvas that is too large.

Sorry for late response.


Thanks for this.

Yeah this might be right. This is caused by an indicator I use. Is there anything I can do about it?

For now I have to close and reopen MT4 several times a day. 

This is caused by an indicator I use. Is there anything I can do about it?
William Roeder #:
Fix the indicator or stop using it.

It is not mine.

I want to use it 

... both is no solution.

Marco vd Heijden #:
Have you tried to contact the developer and ask if he/she is willing to fix the bug ?

Yes I did. He said yes ... but nothing more :-(

