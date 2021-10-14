Unsure why this code isn't placing orders
Looking for feedback on this code. As of right now it complies but it doesn't execute trades in the strategy tester. Any help is much appreciated
double SARValue; double SimpleEma; double Candle; double Candle2; void OnTick() { SARValue = iSAR(_Symbol, 0, 0.02, 0.2,0); SimpleEma = iMA(_Symbol, 0, 100, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); Candle = iClose(NULL, 0, 1); Candle2 = iClose(NULL,0, 2); if ((OrdersTotal()==0) && (SARValue > Bid) &&(Candle < SimpleEma) && (Candle > superTrend())) OrderSend (_Symbol, OP_SELL, .10, Bid, 10, 0, 0, NULL, 0, 0, Green); if (SARValue>Bid) CheckSARSellStop(); } void CheckSARSellStop() { //going through all open orders for (int b= OrdersTotal()-1;b>=0;b--) { //select the order if (OrderSelect(b,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) //check the order symbol if (OrderSymbol() ==Symbol()) //check if we are in a buy trade if (OrderType() ==OP_SELL) { //if the sl is below the sar value if ((OrderStopLoss() > SARValue) || (OrderStopLoss() ==0)) //adjust the sl OrderModify( OrderTicket(), //for the current order OrderOpenPrice(), //for the open price we had SARValue, //set the sl OrderTakeProfit(), //for the unchanged tp 0, //no expiration CLR_NONE //no color ); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double superTrend() { double superTrend = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Super_Trend", PRICE_CLOSE, 0,0); return superTrend; }
Just tried switching where the if statement was. Still doesn't execute the trade. Could it just be the tester?
your question was that it didn't work in the strategy test. I tried it works. If real or demo doesn't work, you need to fix your code. for instance
double superTrend = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Super_Trend", PRICE_CLOSE, 0,0);
expression
double superTrend = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "Super_Trend", PRICE_CLOSE, 0,1);
You can try changing it to .
