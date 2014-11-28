A question for the Pin Bar Candle lovers :)
yassin.mokni:What have you tried ?
Hi friends
what is the best method to find a Pin Bar Candle , no matter Bearish or Bullish Pin Bar ?
angevoyageur:I tried this one
What have you tried ?
What have you tried ?
// Bearish Pinbar if(High[i]-High[i+1]>=NoseLength*NoseProtruding) // Nose protrusion { if(NoseBody/NoseLength<=MaxNoseBodySize) // Nose body to candle length ratio { if(1 -(High[i]-MathMax(Open[i],Close[i]))/NoseLength<NoseBodyPosition) // Nose body position in bottom part of the bar { if((!LeftEyeOppositeDirection) || (Close[i+1]>Open[i+1])) // Left Eye bullish if required { if((!NoseSameDirection) || (Close[i]<Open[i])) // Nose bearish if required { if(LeftEyeBody/LeftEyeLength>=LeftEyeMinBodySize) // Left eye body to candle length ratio { if((MathMax(Open[i],Close[i])<=High[i+1]) && (MathMin(Open[i],Close[i])>=Low[i+1])) // Nose body inside Left Eye bar { if(NoseBody/LeftEyeBody<=NoseBodyToLeftEyeBody) // Nose body to Left Eye body ratio { if(NoseLength/LeftEyeLength>=NoseLengthToLeftEyeLength) // Nose length to Left Eye length ratio { if(Low[i]-Low[i+1]>=LeftEyeLength*LeftEyeDepth) // Left Eye low is low enough { if((!NoseBodyInsideLeftEyeBody) || ((MathMax(Open[i],Close[i])<=MathMax(Open[i+1],Close[i+1])) && (MathMin(Open[i],Close[i])>=MathMin(Open[i+1],Close[i+1])))) // Nose body inside Left Eye body if required { Down[i]=High[i]+5*Point+NoseLength/5; if(i==1) SendAlert("Bearish"); // Send alerts only for the latest fully formed bar } } } } } } } } } } }
the same thing for the bullish pin bar
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
angevoyageur, 2014.07.04 17:19
Hello,
Please use the SRC button when you post code.
angevoyageur:
This time I edited for ou.
:) , I comment from the mobile , that's why ... that menu didn't appear in the mobile version .
Have you another method , a shorter one ?
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Hi friends
what is the best method to find a Pin Bar Candle , no matter Bearish or Bullish Pin Bar ?