A question for the Pin Bar Candle lovers :)

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Hi friends 

what is the best method to find a Pin Bar Candle , no matter Bearish or Bullish Pin Bar ?

  

 
yassin.mokni:

Hi friends 

what is the best method to find a Pin Bar Candle , no matter Bearish or Bullish Pin Bar ?

  

What have you tried ?
 
angevoyageur:
What have you tried ?
I tried this one 

// Bearish Pinbar
if(High[i]-High[i+1]>=NoseLength*NoseProtruding) // Nose protrusion
  {
   if(NoseBody/NoseLength<=MaxNoseBodySize) // Nose body to candle length ratio
     {
      if(1 -(High[i]-MathMax(Open[i],Close[i]))/NoseLength<NoseBodyPosition) // Nose body position in bottom part of the bar
        {
         if((!LeftEyeOppositeDirection) || (Close[i+1]>Open[i+1])) // Left Eye bullish if required
           {
            if((!NoseSameDirection) || (Close[i]<Open[i])) // Nose bearish if required
              {
               if(LeftEyeBody/LeftEyeLength>=LeftEyeMinBodySize) // Left eye body to candle length ratio
                 {
                  if((MathMax(Open[i],Close[i])<=High[i+1]) && (MathMin(Open[i],Close[i])>=Low[i+1])) // Nose body inside Left Eye bar
                    {
                     if(NoseBody/LeftEyeBody<=NoseBodyToLeftEyeBody) // Nose body to Left Eye body ratio
                       {
                        if(NoseLength/LeftEyeLength>=NoseLengthToLeftEyeLength) // Nose length to Left Eye length ratio
                          {
                           if(Low[i]-Low[i+1]>=LeftEyeLength*LeftEyeDepth) // Left Eye low is low enough
                             {
                              if((!NoseBodyInsideLeftEyeBody) || ((MathMax(Open[i],Close[i])<=MathMax(Open[i+1],Close[i+1])) && (MathMin(Open[i],Close[i])>=MathMin(Open[i+1],Close[i+1])))) // Nose body inside Left Eye body if required
                                {
                                 Down[i]=High[i]+5*Point+NoseLength/5;
                                 if(i==1) SendAlert("Bearish"); // Send alerts only for the latest fully formed bar
                                }
                             }
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

the same thing for the bullish pin bar
 
angevoyageur:
This time I edited for ou.

:) , I comment from the mobile , that's why ... that menu didn't appear in the mobile version .

Have you  another method , a shorter one ?

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