VPS MQL5 continuously requested this command.
Fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
You probably don't know that I use mql5 vps. i tried logging into the Fill Community tab of Metatrader. but still can't fix it
You should fill Community tab of your Metatrader (you can not use MQL5 VPS without it).
After that - check Metatrader journal to be sure that you really filled it in correct way, connect your home Metatrader with trading account (the trading account which is using the MQL5 VPS subscription) and provide the synchronization once again.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
If it does not work - change VPS server using this link - https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
How to turn off this command, it continuously requires. My account has no signal. I tried every way but it still broke this error