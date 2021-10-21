Calling values of candle next to highest candle using iHighest - page 2
Because you are just being lazy. Learn to code. Code your attempt. If you can't get it to work, show your attempt and state your problem. You did nothing.
Since the code was over 64000 characters I couldn't copy paste it into the thread so here I am uploading the code with thousands of lines that you said was unnecessary that took me two days to write because you know... I'm so lazy, just to prove I'm worthy to be spoken to with some decency. Couldn't be that this is my first post and that I even asked in my first post if it was a duplicate post or if I needed to show my code for more clarity. It doesn't help us newbies when you guys jump to conclusions and jump down our throats before reading our posts.
So maybe after you look over the code I uploaded you can verify I'm learning and taking the necessary steps to do it on my own before asking and nudge me in the right direction with some patience.
If I can get to the place where I can identify the highest 4hr candle of last week with simpler code, then I could move to the next step of identifying the next candle. There's no point to attempt that until the first half of the code is right.
I did not mean to paste your monstrosity. I stated how to code it in a few lines. You didn't try to do that.
All you had to do was give context like a normal human being. iBarShift wasn't even the answer. Please grow up.