New order window chart

Hi I would like to know how to close the chart in the New Order window. I have right clicked the chart and unchecked everything but it is still there. Thanks for help
 
Joat888:
A screenshot would be helpful in regards to what you are asking.

You placed a trade, and the order window did not close?

 
The new order window does not have anything to check or uncheck.
The X is the close window button.
 New Order Window
 
Thanks for reply. I wish to close the tick chart within the new order window, if that is possible. If you right click on the chart there are selectable options.
 
Thanks. I would like to close the tick chart in the New Order window but can't see how to do it. I want it to look like this screenshot.

Thanks. I would like to close the tick chart in the New Order window but can't see how to do it. I want it to look like this screenshot.

Am not sure that is possible, unless you are using a tool, ea etc to place the order

 
You need to double click in the gray area of the window. Like next to the current quote.

It will open/close the tick chart.

Greetings.
 
Brilliant! It worked. Thanks so much!

 
thanks:)

 
Thanks. worked like a charm.. 
