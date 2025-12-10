New order window chart
Hi I would like to know how to close the chart in the New Order window. I have right clicked the chart and unchecked everything but it is still there. Thanks for help
Joat888:
A screenshot would be helpful in regards to what you are asking.
You placed a trade, and the order window did not close?
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu #:
Thanks. I would like to close the tick chart in the New Order window but can't see how to do it. I want it to look like this screenshot.
Files:
new_order.JPG 47 kb
You need to double click in the gray area of the window. Like next to the current quote.
It will open/close the tick chart.
Greetings.
