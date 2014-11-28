Suggestion in order to boom MQL5 program market

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There are a lot of products in Market.

The performances are rapidly growing.

Metaquotes Software Corp Ltd. recommends payoff to community in order to market product.




But in the brochure of the product only price is showed, not payoff.




I suggest the form of price/payoff(=percentage of price) at Market in order to find products paying high payoff easily.

The more payoff you pay, the more marketter you get.

I would like to market the product of high payoff.


 
jcs14567:

There are a lot of products in Market.

The performances are rapidly growing.

Metaquotes Software Corp Ltd. recommends payoff to community in order to market product.




But in the brochure of the product only price is showed, not payoff.




I suggest the form of price/payoff(=percentage of price) at Market in order to find products paying high payoff easily.

The more payoff you pay, the more marketter you get.

I would like to market the product of high payoff.


already use max 50% but still doesn't boom .... :)
 
belido:
already use max 50% but still doesn't boom .... :)

I think EA profitability must be excellent at first.

Then price and payoff can excite buyers and marketters.

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