in vps says *signal server- disconnected* please help

Hello everybody! Just rented a signal and it says in vps that real time copying enabled< signal server disconnected, please help!! Why is it disconnected and how to fix the problem.
TraderLastname1337:
Its either your server or the signal's server that is disconnecting, trying to migrate again and if the problem persists try to change the MQL5 VP server.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:
