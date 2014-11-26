plot indicator/tool only if click on price panel
Marreta:It's possible, if the programmer understand what you mean
Hi everyone, first post here and new to MQL5 language, I have and indicator/tool that I use on NinjaTrader that, using a hot key (alt) + clicking on the chart on 3 points it calculates the fibonacci projections with prices on it, so it's easy for me to place entry loss and target orders fast as I scalp. Ok someone may ask why not to simply use the fibonacci toll that comes with metaquotes, and the reason is that with my formula I can offset ticks(pips) for the ancoring points on the chart as my entries and stops have those offsets too.
When I press alt+left click below the candle it anchors at the low of the candle - offset, on the second click it anchors to the high of the candle + offset and then projects the fib levels,..... and on the opposite if I click above the Cnadle it achors at the High + offset of the candle and on the second click at the low - offset and then projects the fib levels.
My question is if it's possible to program that on MQL5.
attached is the pic of it on NT with some levels prices on the right and the points on the left
Thanks
Very similar to one indicator available on NT support forum called : " dDrawABC " , here is the link http://www.ninjatrader.com/support/forum/local_links.php?catid=4&sort=N&pp=15&page=3
In the pic I attached on the first post I made some changes to it , but you get the Idea of the indicator.
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My question is if it's possible to program that on MQL5.
attached is the pic of it on NT with some levels prices on the right and the points on the left
Thanks