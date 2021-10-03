Fractals
Brian Mwago Wainaina -: i want to create an EA out of it
Don't try to do that. There are no buffers, no IndicatorCounted() or prev_calculated. No way to know if older bars have changed or been added (history update.)
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into EA/indicator (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
William Roeder #:
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into EA/indicator (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
Don't try to do that. There are no buffers, no IndicatorCounted() or prev_calculated. No way to know if older bars have changed or been added (history update.)
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into EA/indicator (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
thank you sir
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hey guys,
i have created an adjustable fractals indicator and i want to create an EA out of it to buy and sell according to the signal
PLease guys any ideas