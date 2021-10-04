What is the best performance of my backtest?

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Hello,


I did a lot of research to understand what was the meaning of the different key indicators in the reports.

So I understood the calculation methods well but I still do not know if I should choose the result with the best profit factor? or Profit?

and how to be sure of the resulting data? Is there another step before switching to "real" mode (with a demo account) ..?

I don't even know if my backtest is good or not.

Here is the results 

Backtest result


Thank you

 
basically all data are important, but mainly profit factor, drawdown, number of trades i would say
 
Pak Hong Poon #:
fondamentalement, toutes les données sont importantes, mais principalement le facteur de profit, le tirage, le nombre de transactions, je dirais

That's what seemed to me ..

On the other hand I do not understand why overnight, I get values with the same EA, even totally different variants


Day 1: $ 500 profit

Day 2: $ 1000 profit

Day 3: $ 750 profit


I don't understand why the values change all the time.

Thank you Pak Hong Poon.

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