What is the best performance of my backtest?
basically all data are important, but mainly profit factor, drawdown, number of trades i would say
Pak Hong Poon #:
fondamentalement, toutes les données sont importantes, mais principalement le facteur de profit, le tirage, le nombre de transactions, je dirais
fondamentalement, toutes les données sont importantes, mais principalement le facteur de profit, le tirage, le nombre de transactions, je dirais
That's what seemed to me ..
On the other hand I do not understand why overnight, I get values with the same EA, even totally different variants
Day 1: $ 500 profit
Day 2: $ 1000 profit
Day 3: $ 750 profit
I don't understand why the values change all the time.
Thank you Pak Hong Poon.
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Hello,
I did a lot of research to understand what was the meaning of the different key indicators in the reports.
So I understood the calculation methods well but I still do not know if I should choose the result with the best profit factor? or Profit?
and how to be sure of the resulting data? Is there another step before switching to "real" mode (with a demo account) ..?
I don't even know if my backtest is good or not.
Here is the results
Thank you