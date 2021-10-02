Signal

The provider I subscribed to trades currency pairs, but I have only synthetic Indices on my broker, for this, I cannot copy trades from the Provider.

Please help

 
sartplace:

You can move your signal subscription to another broker account once a week:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


