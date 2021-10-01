Purchased VPS not showing on real account
Your MQL5 VPS subscription should be listed on this page (together with the data from your trading account) so check it here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Logging in to MQL5.com website
Zesto Lawrence:
Good day
I have purchased a VPS but its does not show on my real account.
Only the free one is showing
You can always move your MQL5 VPS to another account (Change account):
