Purchased VPS not showing on real account

Good day


I have purchased a VPS but its does not show on my real account.


Only the free one is showing 

 
Your MQL5 VPS subscription should be listed on this page (together with the data from your trading account) so check it here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
 
You can always move your MQL5 VPS to another account (Change account):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


