Warning message

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Hi guys, can anyone help me write the line of code to solve this warning please?

 
Giorgio:

Hi guys, can anyone help me write the line of code to solve this warning please?

Post the "element.mqh" file so that we can see it.

 
Alexandre Borela #:

Post the "element.mqh" file so that we can see it.

Here Is It.

Files:
Element.mqh  83 kb
 
Giorgio #:

Here Is It.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229066/page3#comment_13453302

Here's a thread for the library you are using and solutions.
Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
  • 2019.06.11
  • www.mql5.com
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces: Author: Anatoli Kazharski...
 
Alexandre Borela #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229066/page3#comment_13453302

Here's a thread for the library you are using and solutions.

An example would be to change the line 361 in your screenshot from:

if(state!=m_main.IsLocked())



to:

if(state!=m_main.CElementBase::IsLocked())

You'll have to look at the places of these warnings and change the call to use the Parent class.

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