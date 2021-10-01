Warning message
Giorgio:
Hi guys, can anyone help me write the line of code to solve this warning please?
Post the "element.mqh" file so that we can see it.
Alexandre Borela #:
Post the "element.mqh" file so that we can see it.
Post the "element.mqh" file so that we can see it.
Here Is It.
Files:
Element.mqh 83 kb
Giorgio #:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229066/page3#comment_13453302
Here Is It.
Here's a thread for the library you are using and solutions.
Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
- 2019.06.11
- www.mql5.com
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces: Author: Anatoli Kazharski...
Alexandre Borela #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229066/page3#comment_13453302
Here's a thread for the library you are using and solutions.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229066/page3#comment_13453302
Here's a thread for the library you are using and solutions.
An example would be to change the line 361 in your screenshot from:
if(state!=m_main.IsLocked())
to:
if(state!=m_main.CElementBase::IsLocked())
You'll have to look at the places of these warnings and change the call to use the Parent class.
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Hi guys, can anyone help me write the line of code to solve this warning please?